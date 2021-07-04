WATCH: Man hits Porsche with metal wrench after owner’s permission

In a shocking incident captured on camera, a young man was seen smashing a Porsche with a metal wrench in broad daylight only to be found later that the entire episode was performed with the consent of the owner.

It happened in the United Kingdom and Ryan Hambrook, who was driving along Folkstone Road in Dover, Kent after work on June 25 captured the entire episode showing a man smashing a Porsche 911 with a metal wrench.

Shocked over the act, Ryan decided to capture the incident on his camera in order to later share it as evidence with the owner.

“I was driving back from work and I saw the older guy stood on top of the car hitting it. I assumed he didn’t own the car and the owner would want as much evidence as he needed so I filmed it until I’d gotten enough evidence and then drove home. I was shocked to see it happening, it’s not something you see every day,” Ryan told local media.

In the video, two men and a woman can be seen standing near a couple of Porsches. The younger guy climbs over a railing before being handed the wrench.

He then began to smash the bonnet of the £800,000 black sports car as the second guy direct him where to hit.

The man hits the car for almost a minute.

Locals claimed that the vehicle was later discovered abandoned at the side of a road.

A Kent Police spokesman told sai, “Kent Police received a report of possible criminal damage to a car in Folkestone Road, Dover at 6.10 pm on Friday, June 25, 2021. Officers attended and spoke to the registered owner of the vehicle who said he had given permission for the damage to be caused and no offenses were reported.”