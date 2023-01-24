Man slices woman’s throat in broad daylight

A man slit the throat of a woman in broad daylight in India’s Kerala state, the incident took place at a travel agency over a visa dispute on Tuesday.

The accused wanted to target the owner of the travel agency but the hapless woman fell unfortunate victim to his anger.

According to Indian media reports, a man identified as Jolly James, 47, of the Palluruthy area in Kerala, applied for visa processing and paid the fees at the recruitment agency back in 2019.

He had reportedly come to the agency demanding a balance of the refund since the service didn’t materialize.

The victim named Surya, 27 got two major wounds on her neck besides scratches all over her body. She remains admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is not yet out of danger.

The accused was taken into custody by the Indian Police on the charge of attempting to murder the staff of a recruitment agency.

