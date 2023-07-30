Watch: Man spends Rs 4m to transform himself into ‘Human Dog’

In a strange video that went viral online in no time, a man spent Rs 4 million to transform himself into a ‘Human Dog’

A man from Japan who was identified as Toco had a lifelong dream of “becoming an animal.” To fulfill his dream he spent over Rs 4 million to transform into a hyperrealistic dog.

He shared the updates with his YouTube subscribers on the channel. He shows off his new identity by playing in his backyard on all fours and doing tricks for treats.

In a video that shocked everyone, he took his first public walk where he was seen sniffing at other dogs and rolling around in a park. People passing by and curious dogs seemed intrigued by his appearance, not knowing that he wasn’t a real dog.

Despite feeling nervous and scared during his first outdoor walk, Toco’s determination to fulfill his dreams shines through.

The video has gone viral with over 1.3 million views. People at the park were astonished to see the huge dog and came to take a selfie or a photo with it but got more surprised to know that it is actually a man who wore the dog costume.

“I rarely tell my friends because I am afraid they will think I am weird,’ he said in a interview. “My friends and family seemed very surprised to learn I became an animal,” he confessed.