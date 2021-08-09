WATCH: Massive snake attacks man while being removed from ceiling

A shocking video showed a rescue worker while carefully extracting an enormous snake from the house ceiling despite being attacked multiple times by the aggressive reptile.

According to the reports, the house owners found a huge snake hidden inside the ceiling and called the rescue worker to clear the space.

The video was shared by ViralHog on YouTube on August 6 which showed that the man pokes a hole in the roof to extract the several-foot-long snake.

The video description said, “This massive snake was discovered inside the ceiling. This man carefully extracts the snake and removes it from the home.”

The reptile that was supposed to be resting in a very comfortable place went angry for being dislodged and started attacking the rescue worker. The unspecified genre of the snake kept turning around to attack the man when he holds it by its tail.

The rescue worker tried to distract the snake with his cap for a few second but his efforts go in vain. After coming to the floor, the snake once bit the worker’s shoe, however, he immediate shakes off the reptile.

After a few failed attempts, the man managed to catch the snake by its neck and moved it outside the room.