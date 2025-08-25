Watch: Medvedev loses cool in crunch US Open tie against Bonzi

The US Open first-round tie between former World number one Daniil Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi became highlight of today’s (Monday) show, when the Russian lost his cool during the game.

Benjamin Bonzi was in complete control of the tie as he jumped out to a two-set lead and was serving for the match in the third set when chaos erupted.

Bonzi was serving 5-4 with the advantage. His first serve hit the net. After the serve, a cameraman walked onto the court.

He was immediately stopped by the umpire and was told to get off the court. The cameraman decided to negate the first serve because of the disruption and unreasonable delay, giving Bonzi an extra serve.

This delay triggered Medvedev, who went crazy. He went to the chair umpire and spoke into the microphone.

The Russian seed can be heard saying, “wanted to go home.”

He whipped up the crowd, who howled and booed the player and the play was stopped for nearly five minutes.

Bonzi eventually served and ultimately lost the point and the game.

Medvedev ultimately won the next game, putting himself in a position to win the set at 6-5.

He will still need one of his five set massive late-night comebacks to get the job done against Bonzi, as the two continue to play.