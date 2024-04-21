Watch: Microsoft’s New AI App Makes Mona Lisa Sing, Internet in Shock

In a viral video that left the internet in shock, a new AI app of Microsoft made the iconic painting of Mona Lisa sing.

As per details, Microsoft has introduced a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) model, VASA-1, capable of generating stunningly realistic videos of talking human faces.

This innovative AI image-to-video model can transform static photos of people’s faces into lively animations, complete with synchronized lip movements, facial expressions, and head movements that mimic natural human behavior.

A recent demonstration video showcasing VASA-1’s capabilities has taken social media by storm, leaving users in awe.

The AI-generated video features the iconic Mona Lisa painting by Leonardo da Vinci, lip-syncing to Anne Hathaway’s hit song “Paparazzi.” The level of realism and attention to detail in the video has sparked widespread amazement and curiosity about the potential applications of this technology.

”Microsoft just dropped VASA-1. This AI can make a single image sing and talk from audio reference expressively. Similar to EMO from Alibaba. 10 wild examples: 1. Mona Lisa rapping Paparazzi,” the caption of the thread shared by Min Choi reads.

Microsoft just dropped VASA-1. This AI can make single image sing and talk from audio reference expressively. Similar to EMO from Alibaba 10 wild examples: 1. Mona Lisa rapping Paparazzi pic.twitter.com/LSGF3mMVnD — Min Choi (@minchoi) April 18, 2024

The video has gone viral, with some being amused by the funny clip. One user wrote, ”The Mona Lisa clip had me rolling on the floor laughing.” Another commented, ”Oh, man. If only Da Vinci could witness this.”

Some also expressed their concerns about its unethical usage, especially to create deep fakes.