Watch: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin’s hilarious banter a week after marriage

Newly-weds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are living their best married life with date nights and hilariously adorable banter!

Marking a week as a married couple, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram stepped out over the weekend for a special date night where the two engaged in some fun conversations which they documented on their Instagram stories for their fans.

In one particularly hilarious video, Ahsan turned his video camera on to record Minal jokingly threatening to reveal that he had cold feet before tying the knot!

“Should I tell everyone?” Minal Khan can be seen asking her husband, who tells her to go on. “How afraid you were of getting married?” she adds, to which Ahsan amusingly quipped, “Ofcourse, I’ll be afraid of you!”

The two then went on to further engage in their wisecracking, with Minal saying, “You were afraid that I’ll run away the next day,” to which Ahsan replied, “I thought I would run away!”

Let’s be real, almost all married couples have been in their shoes atleast once!

In another video from the same night, Ahsan is heard asking his newly-wed wife how she feels one week into marriage. “I feel the same as I did a week back… Good!” answered Minal Khan.

We have to say, we can’t seem to get enough of Minal and Ahsan’s cute videos post marriage! Here’s sending our best wishes to the newly-weds.

Minal and Ahsan tied the knot on Sept. 10 among close family and friends in a fairytale event. The two first announced their engagement in May, and formally got engaged in June.