WATCH: Mohammad Amir takes four wickets as Tallawahs secure win in CPL

Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir bamboozled the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on Saturday, helping Jamaica Tallawahs secure a 59-run win over their opponents in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The win against the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots ensured Jamaica Tallawahs continued presence in contention for the 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Playoff stage next week.

The Tallawahs won the toss and opted to bat first on Saturday. Despite facing early setbacks against the spin duo of Ashmead Nedd and George Linde, they managed to post a formidable total of 178/7 after 20 overs.

When it came time for the Patriots to chase down the target of 179, they lost their experienced openers, Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher, within the first three overs.

Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim combined forces to record an important win with their crucial bowling spells of 4-19 and 3-25 respectively.

Imad Wasim dismissed Lewis for just 2 runs, while Mohammad Amir had Fletcher caught behind for 11 runs.

Amir concluded his spell with impressive figures of 4/19 in 3.3 overs, while Imad contributed significantly by taking three wickets in his four-over spell, conceding 25 runs.

Mohammad Amir is now the second leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps to his name in seven innings. Not only that, he also has the best economy rate of 6.83 among the top 10 bowlers.

Meanwhile, Imad has 11 wickets to his name in eight innings and is the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the league.

Tallawahs needed to win this match to keep their playoffs hopes alive as they now have seven points with a positive net run rate (NRR) of 0.104.

They will play their next game against St Lucia Kings on Sunday which, too, is a must-win game because a victory will cement their place in the playoffs.