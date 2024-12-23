WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan takes stunning catch to dismiss David Miller

CAPE TOWN: Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan once again made the headlines as he took a spectacular catch to dismiss David Miller in the third one-day international (ODI) of a three-march series against South Africa.

Pakistan complete a historic whitewash against the Proteas on their home turf with 36-run win in the third and final ODI at Cape Town’s Wanderers Stadium. Saim Ayub had a memorable tour as he smashed second century of the series and took a big wicket of David Miller.

The 21st over of South Africa’s innings was when the amazing catch took place. Mohammad Rizwan’s fast thinking took center stage when Saim Ayub was bowling to middle-order batter David Miller.

The left-handed batter tried a paddle scoop on the sixth ball of Saim Ayub’s over, which was a good-length delivery on the stumps. Mohammad Rizwan quickly slid to a leg-slip position, grabbed the ball on his chest, and gripped it with both gloves in anticipation of the shot.

With just three runs off six balls, David Miller was sent back to the pavilion after an incredible effort from the Pakistani skipper.

Historic win for Pakistan

Pakistan has become the first team to whitewash South Africa in an ODI series on its home soil. Chasing a target of 309 runs in 47 overs the South African team succumbed at 271 runs.

Despite Heinrich Klaasen’s valiant 81 runs off 43 balls, other notable contributions included Corbin Bosch’s 40, Rassie van der Dussen’s 35, and Marco Jansen’s 26.

Saim Ayub was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his outstanding performance.

Read More: Pakistan whitewash South Africa in ODI series on their home turf

Earlier, Pakistan set a target of 309 runs, thanks to a spectacular century by Saim Ayub. Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam also contributed with half-centuries.

Salman Ali Agha added a fiery 48, while Tayyab Tahir chipped in with a valuable 28, pushing Pakistan’s total beyond 300.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada claimed 3 wickets, while Marco Jansen and Bjorn Fortuin took 2 wickets each. Coen de Bruyn and Corbin Bosch picked up one wicket apiece.

The match was shortened to 47 overs per side due to rain interruptions in Johannesburg.