Watch Monkeys’ hilarious reaction after seeing video of themselves on phone

A hilarious video is doing rounds of social media where monkeys were shown a video of another group of monkeys on a phone.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the user ‘helicopter_yatra_’.

In the video, two monkeys could be seen watching a video of monkeys on a smartphone that someone was holding in front of their faces. The monkeys seem shocked and baffled at how their buddies got into the box.

Then, a big monkey joins them to see what they’re watching. The three monkeys touch the phone’s screen and tap on it but are unable to touch their friends moving inside the box.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SACHIN AWASTHI (@helicopter_yatra)

The post has received more than 12,000 likes. Instagram users flooded the comments laughing emojis.

Comments