Watch: Mother-daughter duo foil robbery after fighting off armed robber

In a shocking video that went viral in no time, a mother-daughter duo fought off an armed man and foiled a robbery at her house in Begumpet, police said.

As per details, the woman and her daughter were alone at their house when the incident occurred.

Police have taken two persons into custody. According to information available at the time of going to print, the mother and daughter raised an alarm on noticing the assailant and attacked him.

On hearing their screams, neighbors gathered and nabbed the assailant. He tried to open fire but was overpowered, police said.

Police said that the two persons entered the house and threatened the woman and her daughter at gunpoint. Police have seized a country-made revolver and five live rounds from the assailants.

In a separate incident, members of the “Chaddi Gang’ robbed about Rs 1.5 million from a school in India’s Hyderabad as a video of the weird theft went viral on social media.

The members of the Chaddi gang also known as the Katcha Baniyan Gang can be seen in CCTV footage, stealing cash from the school while they are dressed in shorts and have masks over their faces.

The incident happened at World One School in Miyapur, Hyderabad, on Saturday night, March 16. In the 35-second video, two members of the “Chaddi gang” are shown stealing the cash.