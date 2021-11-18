Friday, November 19, 2021
Heartbreaking video shows mother elephant trying to wake up dead calf

A heartbreaking video of a mother elephant trying to wake up its dead calf in India has gone viral on social media.

A foreign news agency reported that the incident took place at Palakkad district of Kerala state.

THE VIDEO IS NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS

The social media users expressed their anger over the forest official for the incident.

The report mentioned that the calf got electrocuted by the fans before falling to the ground. The mother elephant tried her best to wake her calf by using her trunk to poke and prod its calf but to no avail.

The wildlife and forest officials mentioned that the cause of death will be confirmed after an autopsy.

“There was a live wire that connected to a borewell, and the elephant seems to have come in contact with it,” Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kurra Srinivas was quoted saying in the report.

