Heartbreaking video shows mother elephant trying to wake up dead calf

A heartbreaking video of a mother elephant trying to wake up its dead calf in India has gone viral on social media.

A foreign news agency reported that the incident took place at Palakkad district of Kerala state.

THE VIDEO IS NOT SUITABLE FOR MINORS

Heart-wrenching! A mother elephant tries to wake a three-year-old dead calf after the tusker came in contact with an electric wire in Palakkad district of the southern Indian state of #Kerala (Disclaimer: Some viewers may find the video disturbing) pic.twitter.com/RKZ6O3kRfS — WION (@WIONews) November 17, 2021

The social media users expressed their anger over the forest official for the incident.

When was the last time news channels showed people killed by elephants, crops getting lost, property getting damaged. Don’t just show one sided story. These elephants are not living in forest but living in small towns and farming lands — Pradeep BJ (@malnadtimes) November 17, 2021

@ParveenKaswan why electric fencing is not banned? Or enforced — S Parashar (@cabronOO7) November 17, 2021

Sad for the elephants but sad for people who lost lifes to these elephants too. — Pradeep BJ (@malnadtimes) November 17, 2021

These elephants need to be moved to forest areas rather have been moving around farm lands. Population of these elephants have increased so much that govt is clueless what to do with them — Pradeep BJ (@malnadtimes) November 17, 2021

The report mentioned that the calf got electrocuted by the fans before falling to the ground. The mother elephant tried her best to wake her calf by using her trunk to poke and prod its calf but to no avail.

The wildlife and forest officials mentioned that the cause of death will be confirmed after an autopsy.

“There was a live wire that connected to a borewell, and the elephant seems to have come in contact with it,” Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kurra Srinivas was quoted saying in the report.

