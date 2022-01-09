Monday, January 10, 2022
WATCH: Motorists stop traffic after sea lion strolls into middle of highway

The motorists have spotted a sea lion in the middle of a busy highway in California and two of them stopped the fast-paced traffic to prevent the stranded marine animal from any injury.

The video went viral on social media that showed two persons controlling the fast-paced traffic to secure the sea lion who strolled into the middle of the busy intersection.

An onlooker told the local media that it was the craziest ever thing to see a sea lion on the road. The first responders sought help from Sea World and later rescued the sea lion.

A CHP Media Information Officer Jim Bettencourt tweet a picture of the lost marine animal who was directed off the road and then captured safely.

The marine animal will be released to the ocean after its assessment at SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Center, according to the media reports.

Sea lions are considered to be dangerous despite their cute looks as their bite can cause serious injury.

