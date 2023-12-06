Watch: Mushfiqur Rahim given out for obstructing the field

Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladesh batter to be given out obstructing the field in Test cricket.

The dismissal occurred in the 41st over of the first innings. Batting on 35, Mushfiqur defended a delivery from seamer Kyle Jamieson and touched the ball with his right hand as it bounced past the stumps.

New Zealand players appealed immediately and the on-field umpires sent the decision to the third umpire to review.

Mushfiqur Rahim becomes the first Bangladesh player to be dismissed for handling the ball.pic.twitter.com/cMdWVcNpNt — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) December 6, 2023

The TV umpire was satisfied after watching the replays and the 36-year-old batter had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring 35 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s dismissal is also the first batter to be dismissed for obstructing the field in Tests since the rule update in 2017.

ICC explains Mushfiqur’s dismissal

Since 2017, handling the ball has been included within the ambit of obstructing the field. The Laws of Cricket regarding this rule after the update reads as follows:

37.1.1 Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, and while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action. See also Law 34 (Hit the ball twice).

37.1.2 The striker is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, in the act of receiving a ball delivered by the bowler, he/she wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat. This will apply whether it is the first strike or a second or subsequent strike. The act of receiving the ball shall extend both to playing at the ball and to striking the ball more than once in defence of his/her wicket.