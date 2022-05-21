WATCH: Nauman Ijaz blasts social media pages

Veteran actor Nauman Ijaz turned to Instagram, Saturday, to speak about his death rumors doing rounds on social media.

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor recorded a video to update his fans about his health after various social media pages reported false news of his death. “I, Nauman Ijaz, addressing you all straight from heaven,” he said, Saturday, in the video published on the photo and video sharing site.

“Several reports shared on social media in the past few days suggested that ‘I’m in very critical condition’. The person who cooked up the news, may Allah bless him, he got thousands of followers and might as well a small cheque from YouTube. But I went straight to Heaven because of him, and is currently enjoying there,” he quipped.

He also added to be praying for the person who spread these false stories to arrive soon, so that they can both plan on to the next target.

In the end, the celebrated actor reflected upon the insensitivity of people these days, which is responsible for some serious trouble caused to friends and families of the victim.

