Watch: Netizens shocked after woman takes selfie with Tsunami waves

In a horrific video that went viral in no time, a woman, recorded a selfie with an incoming strong Tsunami wave.

The video was shared online, which went viral and gained mixed reactions from people. In the video, the woman was with two others, and the three of them were trying to run to safety.

However, the wave, obviously, was faster than the runners as the flood water was quick to take them over. Surprisingly, the camera recording did not stop the entire time. The date and location of the incident could not be confirmed.

The post was shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), by the handle, ‘CCTV IDIOTS’. The post was captioned, “Taking a selfie with a tsunami is wild.”

Taking a selfie with a tsunami is wild😭 pic.twitter.com/i8XcFC2lyl — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) February 27, 2024

The video has been doing rounds on the internet after being shared. Most called it hilarious and shared jokes on the same, while the rest loved the enthusiasm the woman showed for such a life-threatening selfie. The post was shared yesterday and pulled 224K likes from people.

Taking to the comment box, people shared their take. “Guys meet my new friend, Natural Disaster,” a user joked. “This woman is just the wisest tbh. She knows she can’t outrun it so she just lived the moment. And she saved the camera the whole time from drowning. W,” said a second. “That couldn’t have ended well,” said a third. “Good job holding onto it. That’s the kind of citizen journalism we need around here,” commented a fourth.