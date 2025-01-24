Watch: Pep Guardiola’s wife Cristina Serra breaks silence on split

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s wife broke silence for the first time over reports of the couple’s split after 30 years of marriage.

Cristina Serra was spotted shopping alone in Barcelona after a week of the breakup was made public. The 52-year-old appeared to be happy and she responded to the questions of a reporter with a smile.

When asked how she was doing, Cristina replied, “Perfecta, gracias” (Perfect, thanks), and later added, “Everything’s fine.”

However, she chose not to comment on rumors that Pep’s decision to extend his contract with Manchester City was the reason for their breakup.

The split was first revealed by Spanish journalists Lorena Vazquez and Laura Fa, who claimed that Cristina had decided “enough was enough” after learning of Pep’s plans to stay in England until 2027.

Despite this, Spanish media has reported that the couple remains on good terms and that there is no third party involved in their split.

Read More: Pep Guardiola wins England’s manager of the year award

Cristina’s decision to speak out and continue with her daily life as usual suggests that she is coping well with the split.

She has been visiting her husband in Manchester until last summer and now focusing on her business endeavours in Barcelona.

The reasons behind the split are reportedly due to the strain caused by Pep’s decision to extend his contract with Manchester City, which reversed their plans to leave England.

However, it is clear that Cristina is determined to move forward and maintain a cordial relationship with her husband.