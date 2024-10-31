WATCH: Passenger plane being transported via road from Karachi to Hyderabad

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, a passenger plane is being transported from Karachi to Hyderabad via road, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the Airbus A310, classified as scrap, is undergoing this unprecedented operation. The plane is being transferred using specialized trucks and trailers.

The transfer began at Karachi Airport, where the plane was loaded onto a container and then moved onto the motorway. People passing through the toll plaza were surprised to see the massive passenger aircraft on the road and gathered to take selfies.

The transfer is being conducted under standard operating procedures, with motorway police informed in advance. The plane will travel at significantly reduced speeds to ensure safety.

Once it arrives in Hyderabad, the aircraft will be housed at the Civil Aviation Training Institute, where it will be utilized for training purposes.

It is noteworthy that large passenger aircraft have previously been transported via road in Saudi Arabia, a feat also accomplished with the assistance of Pakistani truck drivers.