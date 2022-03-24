Watch: PM Imran Khan’s message for nation ahead of Islamabad rally

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday delivered an important message to the nation in connection with PTI’s March 27 power show at Islamabad’s Parade Ground, ARY News reported.

In a video message, Prime Minister Imran Khan invited the nation to participate in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) March 27 power show in Islamabad.

“I want the entire nation to join the PTI rally on March 27 to give one message that we are standing against evil and crimes being committed by corrupt politicians by buying the conscience of public representatives with looted money.”

وزیراعظم @ImranKhanPTI کا قوم کے نام اہم پیغام pic.twitter.com/abeHvXAi0Z — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 24, 2022

The prime minister said: “A gang of thieves has been looting the country for the past 30 years and now they are openly using money to buy the conscience of the public representatives.”

He said that public rally, titled Amar Bil Maroof, would be a day of victory against the corrupt politicians.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) earlier changed the venue of the March 27 public gathering in Islamabad.

PTI changed venue after the local administration in Islamabad had asked the government and opposition to change venues of their public gatherings in the capital and proposed alternate venues to them.

In s statement, PTI central leader, Senator Faisal Javed said that D-Chowk would not accommodate the massive crowd in Islamabad and now the PTI’s power show will be organised at Parade Avenue.

Javed said in a Twitter message that they sought permission from the Islamabad administration for March 27 public gathering at Parade Avenue. He added that a large number of people from across the country are reaching the federal capital to attend the PTI’s public gathering.

Comments