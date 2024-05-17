WATCH: PM Shehbaz Sharif laughs at Shafaat Ali’s mimicry

ISLAMABAD: Renowned comedian Shafaat Ali impersonated Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif making the latter laugh out loud at a ceremony held in honour of the hockey team in Islamabad for the national side playing 2024 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup final.

Pakistan lost the final of the Azlan Shah Cup against Japan. It was the first time in 13 years that the Green Shirts had reached the final of the Azlan Shah Cup.

Not only did Shehbaz Sharif himself laugh at the comedian’s accurate imitation of him, but the federal ministers, high-ranking government officials, and the hockey team players present at the event also laughed.

In the viral video, it can be seen that the Prime Minister himself clapped to encourage the comedian’s imitation, while the federal ministers and players were also seen clapping.

In the video, Shafaat Ali, while mimicking, says, “If Mr. Rana sahab doesn’t have all these kids recruited within a week, then there will be a meeting about this, and we will discuss other matters, but we will not discuss sports with you.”

The video of Shafaat mimicking the premier at his request went viral, and people were seen commenting on it.

It is noteworthy that Shafaat Ali has previously mimicked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto as well.