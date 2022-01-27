PSL 2022 kicks off with colourful opening ceremony

KARACHI: The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicked off with a glitzy opening ceremony here at National Stadium Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The PSL 2022 opening ceremony began with a documentary shedding light on the journey of cricket in Pakistan. PSL 7 anthem artists Atif Aslam and Aima Baig also performed in the colourful opening ceremony.

The paratroopers also performed an epic stunt from Karachi skies during the opening ceremony of the 7th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special message to PSL teams was also played during the ceremony, followed by a vibrant fireworks display.

“I’m opening the seventh PSL and I hope every team fights till the last ball and entertains the public,” PM Imran Khan said in a video message.

Just a preview of what’s to come 📽

Catch all the action starting from our curtain raiser on 27th January at 6:30 PM.

Kon araha hai stadium? #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai pic.twitter.com/mZUw1ESORf — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 25, 2022

Defending champions Multan Sultans will lock horns with former champions Karachi Kings in the opening match of Pakistan Super League 2022 which will take place at the National Stadium today. The match will start at 8:00 pm.

Reportedly, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim will miss the opening match against Sultans.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, around 8000 fans have been allowed to watch the match live in the stadium.

The first leg of 15 matches will be played in Karachi from Jan 27 to Feb 7, while the remaining 19 matches will be held in Lahore from Feb 10-27.

Security plan

According to details of the comprehensive security plan, a total of 5,600 security personnel would be deployed for security of PSL 7 matches which included 1200 SSU commandos, 1700 personnel from security division, 1500 traffic police cops, 500 members from a special branch, 200 cops from rapid response force and personnel from Sindh Rangers.

A special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team would remain alert all the time for an emergency response while expert shooters will also be deployed at key installations to guard the surroundings of the stadium and other places.

As per details, the security personnel would be deployed at National Stadium, Karachi airport, routes frequented by the PSL teams, practice grounds, parking spaces and hotels.

A special command and control bus will be deployed outside the stadium to coordinate the entire security apparatus besides aerial surveillance during the movement of the teams.

According to the plan, all roads except one track of Sir Suleman Shah Road will remain close while spectators will be brought to the stadium through shuttle bus service.

Here’s the complete PSL 7 fixtures schedule

