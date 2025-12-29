WATCH: YouTuber Rajab Butt assaulted on Karachi City Court premises

KARACHI: YouTuber, Rajab Butt was assaulted by a group of lawyers during his court appearance at the Karachi City Court on Monday.

According to details, Rajab Butt, along with Nadeem Naniwala, appeared before the City Court in Karachi on Monday. During their presence in the court premises, Rajab Butt was allegedly attacked by a group of lawyers, leaving him injured.

Initial reports state that Rajab Butt had arrived at the court to seek interim bail in a case registered against him. As soon as he entered the court compound, a group of lawyers allegedly launched a physical attack on him.

Eyewitnesses reported that the YouTuber was beaten, sustaining injuries to his jaw and mouth, which caused bleeding. His clothes were also torn during the assault. His legal counsel attempted to intervene and stop the attack.

Court staff and police personnel later reached the scene and managed to disperse the attackers after a tense situation developed.

It is pertinent to note that Rajab Butt is facing a blasphemy-related case registered at Haidery Police Station and had already obtained interim bail in the matter.

It is to be noted that the YouTuber landed at Islamabad airport after his visa was cancelled by the UK Home Department for hiding cases registered against him in Pakistan, earlier this month.