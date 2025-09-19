Watch: Rashid Khan asking to review a bowled dismissal

In a hilarious incident, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan asked for a review after getting bowled by Sri Lanka’s Nuwan Thushara in their crunch Asia Cup game on Thursday.

Rashid Khan, who is known for big hits, scored almost run-a-ball 24, before finally being dismissed. He hit two boundaries and a maximum in his 23-ball knock.

The hilarious incident occurred during 18th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when Thusara delivered a sensational slower ball yorker that deceived Rashid completely.

He was well early into the slog sweep that he was attempting, thereby copping a deflection on his bent back thigh, before tricking onto the stumps.

As soon as the ball hit the stumps, Thusara was up in appeal for LBW, turning towards the umpire, not realising that the ball had hit the stumps.

Rashid also wasn’t aware and started to review as he thought the umpire had given the LBW when in reality, he was only pointing to Thusara that the batter had been bowled already.

AFG CAPTAIN RASHID KHAN TAKING REVIEW AFTER GETTING CLEAN BOWLED 🤦‍♂️😂

SECOND BEST ASIAN TEAM FOR A REASON 🥴🔥#AFGvSL #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/RMHCNsD4Io — Amir (@khano_3) September 18, 2025

It was one of those rare cases where both the batter and bowler were appealing for what was a bowled dismissal.

Earlier, Sri Lanka wrapped up their Group B fixtures unbeaten, with the former champions getting home with eight deliveries to spare.

Having topped the group, Sri Lanka marched into the second round, with Bangladesh joining them as the other qualifier.

It was quick Nuwan Thushara who set the tone, rattling through the Afghan top order with four wickets.

Then it was wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis who stole the limelight in the chase, crafting an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls with 10 boundaries.