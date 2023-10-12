Watch: Ravindra Jadeja’s hilarious reply on success against Steve Smith

During a post-match conference in the ICC World Cup 2023, the Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s humorous reply left everyone in the conference room bursting into laughs.

The left-arm Indian bowler – Ravindra Jadeja – took three crucial wickets and completed his spell of 3-28, including the wickets of Steve Smith, Murnus Labuschange, and wicket keeper Alex Carry.

The men in blue managed to win the game with the loss of four wickets against Australia which was held at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on October 08.

In the post-match press conference, Jadeja was asked about the recipe that he used to get the wicket of one of the finest batters – Steve Smith, however Jadeja’s humorous reply changed the atmosphere of the post-match press conference.

Jadeja first refused to answer and later stated, “No, no, I will not tell you. You will print it in English and they will understand. No, I won’t tell you this.”

It is worth mentioning here that the Aussies won the toss and elected to bat first, while their decision seemed to backfire after its opener Michell March got out on a duck.

However, the turning point of the game which included the commendable batting performance of Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97*) formed a partnership of 165 runs, completely shifted the course of game to the Indian side.