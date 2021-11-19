Watch: Recipe for cooking tantalizing dumba karahi

Lamb meat is not only delicious to eat but beneficial for our health. It is highly recommended for people with iron deficiency and helps strengthen the immune system.

There are a variety of lamb meat dishes and its karahi, also known as dumba karahi is quite popular. Here’s the recipe for preparing the dish.

Ingredients

One kilogram lamb thigh meat

Salt (according to taste)

One teaspoon crushed black pepper

Four to five chopped tomatoes.

Four to five chopped green chillies

Recipe

Take a wok and cook the lamb’s fat till it melts.

Add lamb meat and salt and let it cook for 20 to 25 minutes after covering the wok’s lid.

Then add green chillies and tomatoes before covering it with the lid again. Let it cook for 10 minutes.

Add black pepper on the top and mix it.

The dish is ready to be served.

