VIRAL: Bangladesh batter scores 40 off Hasaranga’s 11 deliveries

Bangladeshi all-rounder Rishad Hossain’s onslaught, which included 40 off Wanindu Hasaranga’ 11 balls, helped Bangladesh clinch the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 236 in the third ODI, Hossain’s fiery 48 off 18 balls saw him thrashing Hasaranga for fours and sixes in the latter part of the innings.

After given the strike on the first ball of Hasaranga’s eighth over, Hossain hit him for a slog-sweep six, drove one for four and slog-swept the Sri Lankan bowler for six for the second time in the over.

In Hasaranga’s ninth over, Hossain once again went after him and hit the legbreak-bowler out of the park twice and then driving three balls for consecutive boundaries.

The 24-run over became Hasaranga’s worst figure in an over in ODIs as he had conceded 20 against Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai at Pallekele last month.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 235 after they opted to bat first in the decider as Janith Liyanage hit his maiden tone, having scored unbeaten-101 off 102 deliveries.

During the Sri Lankan innings, as many as four Bangladeshi players got injured or fell ill, including Soumya Sarkar who suffered a concussion.

While Tanzid Hasan Tamim provided a strong start to the hosts, Sri Lanka made a comeback to the game and at one point had Bangladesh on 178 over the loss of six wickets.

Rishad Hossain at this point joined Mushfiqur Rahim who helped the hosts finish the game in 41st over.