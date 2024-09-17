web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
- Advertisement -

WATCH: Robbers open fire at chasing police officers in Karachi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: An exchange of indiscriminate gunfire between police and street criminals occurred in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town area, the CCTV footage of the incident has since emerged, capturing the scene, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The CCTV footage showed that the police while chasing the street criminals faced indiscriminate firing from robbers in densely populated area, resulting in the pursuing officers fell down from the bike.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the firing on the street.

The police officer sat on a passerby’s motorcycle to continue the chase the accused, but the robbers managed to flee from the scene.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.