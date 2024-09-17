WATCH: Robbers open fire at chasing police officers in Karachi

KARACHI: An exchange of indiscriminate gunfire between police and street criminals occurred in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town area, the CCTV footage of the incident has since emerged, capturing the scene, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The CCTV footage showed that the police while chasing the street criminals faced indiscriminate firing from robbers in densely populated area, resulting in the pursuing officers fell down from the bike.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the firing on the street.

The police officer sat on a passerby’s motorcycle to continue the chase the accused, but the robbers managed to flee from the scene.