WATCH: Saim Ayub scores double century in QeAT final

LAHORE: Young Pakistani left-handed batter Saim Ayub stroked his way to his maiden first-class double hundred in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeAT) 2023/24 final is being played between Karachi Region Whites and Faisalabad Region at the Gaddafi Stadium. Faisalabad won the toss and put Karachi Whites into bat on day one.

Opener Khurram Manzoor was dismissed cheaply for three in the fifth over of the day, but the second-wicket’s 367-run partnership between Ayub and Shan Masood took Karachi to a formidable total at the end of day one.

Saim Ayub scored his maiden double century of first-class cricket, scoring 200 off 244 balls with the help of 22 fours and two sixes. All the Faisalabad’s bowlers looked clueless in front of the 21-year-old as he hit them all over the ground with perfection.

Meanwhile, Shan Masood lost his wicket to Arshad Iqbal for 180 runs as the ball hit the wicket after getting an inside edge.

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team who led them to the 2017 Champions Trophy triumph in England, Sarfaraz Ahmed, is leading Whites while Faisalabad is led by all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

Saim Ayub has been in scintillating form across formats in the last few months. Having shone in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year, he was handed an international debut in the T20I series against Afghanistan.

The left-handed batter also went to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and helped his side win the title while being the second-top-scorer, scoring 478 runs from 13 innings at an average of 43.45 and a strike rate of 143.