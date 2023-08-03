30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Advertisement -

WATCH: Security guard injured in Karachi firing incident

Afzal Khan
By Afzal Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Afzal Khan
Afzal Khan
Afzal Khan serves as crime reporter for ARY News Karachi

KARACHI: A firing incident was reported from Karachi’s Korangi Crossing area, in which some armed suspects opened fire and injured a security guard, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CCTV footage of the incident has emerged showing two armed suspects approaching security guard – sitting outside a shop – and attempted to snatch the guard’s weapons and mobile phone, and upon resistance, opened fire, leaving the guard injured.

The injured guard is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital, and authorities have assured that they are in contact with him and will take appropriate action.

Law enforcement agencies have launched an extensive investigation into the incident to apprehend the culprits. The security footage is being closely examined to aid in the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused.

It is worth mentioning here that the incident was occurred on August 01, meanwhile the guard is still receiving medical treatment at a local hospital in Karachi.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.