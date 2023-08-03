WATCH: Security guard injured in Karachi firing incident

KARACHI: A firing incident was reported from Karachi’s Korangi Crossing area, in which some armed suspects opened fire and injured a security guard, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CCTV footage of the incident has emerged showing two armed suspects approaching security guard – sitting outside a shop – and attempted to snatch the guard’s weapons and mobile phone, and upon resistance, opened fire, leaving the guard injured.

The injured guard is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital, and authorities have assured that they are in contact with him and will take appropriate action.

Law enforcement agencies have launched an extensive investigation into the incident to apprehend the culprits. The security footage is being closely examined to aid in the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused.

It is worth mentioning here that the incident was occurred on August 01, meanwhile the guard is still receiving medical treatment at a local hospital in Karachi.