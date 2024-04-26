WATCH: Shadab Khan’s stunning catch during 4th Pak v NZ T20I match

Pakistan-all-rounder Shadab Khan took a brilliant catch during the fourth T20I against New Zealand at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Shadab is considered one of Pakistan’s best fielders, who showcased his brilliance on the field against the Kiwis.

On the fifth ball of the 14th over, New Zealand batter Mark Champan smashed Iftikhar Ahmed’s off-spin delivery to the cover region, where Shadab Khan was fielding. Diving to his left with precision, Shadab Khan executed the catch flawlessly, sending Chapman back to the pavilion after just scoring 9 runs.

SHADAB PULLS OFF A STUNNING CATCH 😱 Iftikhar gets his first of the night as the dangerous Chapman departs ☝️#PAKvNZ | #AaTenuMatchDikhawan pic.twitter.com/uu1ixYn5Ta — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 25, 2024

Pakistan lost the fourth T20I against New Zealand by four runs. The visitors are leading the five-match series by 2-1.

Tim Robinson scored a half-century followed by William O’Rourke’s brilliant bowling performance led New Zealand to edge Pakistan by four runs in the fourth T20I here at Gaddafi Stadium.

Set to chase 179, Pakistan had a dismal start as they lost three wickets inside the power play with 48 runs on the board. Fakhar Zaman launched the recovery for Pakistan with crucial partnerships with Shadab Khan (7) and Iftikhar Ahmed (23).

The left-handed batter top-scored for Pakistan with 61 off 45 with the help of seven boundaries, including three sixes.

After Zaman’s dismissal, Imad Wasiim took control of the innings but could not get his team across the line as he remained unbeaten at 22 off 11.

Requiring 18 off last over, Pakistan managed only 13, finishing with 174/8 in 20 overs.