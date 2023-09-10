WATCH: Shaheen Afridi presents a gift to new dad Jasprit Bumrah

COLOMBO: Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi on Sunday congratulated India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the birth of his child and also gave the new father a gift.

In the heartwarming video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Afridi can be seen congratulating Bumrah for the good news to which the Indian pacer replied with thank you.

“Bhai bohot bohot mubarak ho, yeh naye shehzade k liye. Allah usko hamesh khush rakhe aur naya Bumrah bane (many congratulations Bumrah bhai & to bhabhi, may Allah always keep your son happy & he becomes the new Bumrah)” Afridi told the Indian pacer, who was really pleased with the gesture.

Spreading joy 🙌 Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to new dad Jasprit Bumrah 👶🏼🎁#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Nx04tdegjX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2023

The 29-year-old Bumrah had left the Indian camp in Sri Lanka last Sunday to be with his wife in Mumbai, Sanjana Ganesan for the birth of their child, henceforth missing out on India’s game against Nepal on last Monday.

This was after the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 was called off due to rain.

When the rain intervened, India had raced to 147/2 in 24.1 overs with KL Rahul (17*) and Virat Kohli (8*) at the crease.

With no further action possible on Sunday, Rahul and Kohli will resume India’s first innings on the reserve day tomorrow.

Earlier, after being put into bat first in the high-octane PAK vs IND clash, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a flying start with a magnificent 121-run partnership.

The pair dominated Pakistan’s bowling attack including their pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Both Gill and Sharma, who struggled against the trio in the previous PAK vs IND clash on September 2, made a sensational comeback.

The duo frustrated Pakistan bowlers before Shadab Khan finally struck in his third over, removing Sharma, soon after he amassed his half-century.

Rohit Sharma smashed six boundaries and four sixes on his way to a brisk 49-ball 56.

Gill, on the other hand, soon followed the footsteps of his captain and walked back to the pavilion in the next over after being outdone by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s slower delivery.

He scored a 52-ball 58 which featured 10 boundaries.

Following the back-to-back blows, star batter Virat Kohli and returning KL Rahul batted cautiously amid their unbeaten 24-run partnership for the third wicket before rain interrupted the PAK vs IND clash.

After the dark clouds scattered and the rain finally decided to ease out, the umpires carried out several field inspections and opted not to resume the action due to a wet outfield.

Sri Lankan groundsmen made desperate efforts to dry out the wet areas by using sponges and fans and when they apparently got the situation under control, rain returned and eventually forced the match to be decided on the reserve day.