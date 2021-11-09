Shaheen Shah Afridi entertains spectators in hilarious video. Watch

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi won laurels for destroying India’s first-strike in their opening clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

His 3-31 off four overs helped Pakistan finally break their jinx against arch-rivals India with a historic first-ever win in a World Cup face-off. He sent back India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in his first two overs and then returned to dismiss Virat Kohli.

The left-arm pacer was lately caught on camera having fun with spectators at the Sharjah ground.

A video clip that has gone viral on social media shows Shaheen Shah Afridi fielding near the boundary ropes in Sunday’s Pakistan vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match.

In the hilarious video, he mimics India openers’ shots as the spectators call out their names.

Watch the video here:

Pakistan Sunday defeated Scotland by 72 runs on the back of magnificent half centuries from Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik to set-up a Twenty20 World Cup semi-final clash against Australia scheduled for Nov 11 (Thursday).

