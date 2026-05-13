WATCH: Shahid Afridi conferred with Hilal-e-Imtiaz award

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has received the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s second-highest civilian award.

Afrid was conferred with the award for his contributions to the national cricket team, his role in England’s county cricket, and his leadership in the World Champions of Legends (WCL).

He received the award during a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr from President Asif Ali Zardari.

Overall, Shahid Afridi featured in 524 international matches and played a key role as an all-rounder in the national team’s various triumphs.

With this, Shahid became the fourth Pakistan cricketer to receive the award after Waqar Younas, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, and Abdul Hafeez Kardar.

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He played a record 398 ODIs for Pakistan, amassing 8,064 runs, including 39 half-centuries and six centuries. He was also exceptional with the ball, scalping 395 wickets, including nine five-wicket hauls. In the T20I format, the right-handed batter played 99 matches, scoring 1,416 runs alongside 98 wickets to his name.

His most notable performance came in the 2009 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, where Afridi delivered with both bat and ball to take Pakistan to title glory. He hit an unbeaten 54 off 40 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes, and also took a wicket.

Besides his international career, Afridi enjoyed an extensive experience in franchise cricket, having played for teams in the Pakistan Super League, Lanka Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, Champions League Twenty20, Big Bash League, and Indian Premier League.