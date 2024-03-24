Watch: Shahrukh Khan caught smoking cigarette during IPL game

Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is facing potential scrutiny after he was seen smoking a cigarette in the stadium during the match between Kolkata and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Eden Gardens.

This isn’t the first time the Bollywood superstar has found himself in trouble for his behavior at an IPL match. Back in 2012, he was involved in a significant controversy when he had a confrontation with security staff and officials during a match between KKR and Mumbai Indians. As a result, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) imposed a five-year ban on him, prohibiting his entry into MCA premises, including the Wankhede Stadium.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s actions at the IPL 2024 opener have once again drawn attention for all the wrong reasons. Cameras captured him smoking a cigarette during KKR’s innings, potentially putting him back in the headlines for his conduct.

Watch as Shah Rukh Khan smokes in the stadium:

srk is smoking 🚭 in the stadium #KKRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/YPfr8ISDsF — Yasir dar (@yaasir_hameed) March 23, 2024

In a thrilling encounter, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted an imposing total of 208 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Initially, the two-time IPL champions found themselves in a precarious position at 51 for 4, facing early setbacks. However, a resilient partnership between Phil Salt and Ramandeep Singh steadied their innings, guiding the team past the 100-run mark before both batsmen fell in quick succession.

With the team struggling at 119 for 6 in the 14th over, the stage was set for a dramatic turnaround when Andre Russell unleashed his devastating batting prowess. Russell’s explosive knock, remaining unbeaten on 64 runs off just 25 deliveries, turned the tide in KKR’s favor. His innings was highlighted by three boundaries and a staggering seven sixes.

Partnering with Rinku Singh, Russell engineered an impressive 81-run partnership for the seventh wicket, propelling KKR to a formidable total. However, their partnership was broken in the final over when T Natarajan dismissed Rinku Singh for 23 runs.

Despite the formidable target set by KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad began their chase with confidence, reaching 60 for no loss by the sixth over. As the match unfolds, both teams are poised for an exhilarating contest, with KKR aiming to defend their total while SRH seeks to chase it down.