Watch: Shermeen Ali shares her massage tips for sculpted face

TOP NEWS

Want a sharp, lifted, sculpted face like actor Shermeen Ali? Watch the video below to learn her tips for lymphatic drainage facial massage.



In a recent outing on Nida Yasir’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, popular actor Shermeen Ali demonstrated her facial massage technique which helps against water retention and keeps her face chiselled and sculpted like supermodels.

“I’m used to having excess salt in my diet. Hence, my body tends to retain water and suddenly my face would start looking fuller than usual, concealing the cheekbones,” the celebrity shared during the outing.

“For that, I do a very simple lymphatic drainage massage routine [with the help of the knuckles],” Ali added before she demonstrated the moves.

She continued, “I do this with a bit of petroleum jelly so that the knuckles glide easily and avoid any sort of rashes on the face. If it doesn’t suit you, you can even use your moisturizer or regular night cream for it.”

Follow these moves for 2-3 minutes every night to see visible results.

Benefits of Lymphatic Drainage Massage

  • Reduce swelling
  • Promotes stress relief
  • Promotes detoxification
  • Improves tissue regeneration
  • Helps with skin glow
  • Provides relaxation
  • Supports immune system
  • Enhances overall well-being



