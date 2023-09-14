Watch: Shermeen Ali shares her massage tips for sculpted face

Want a sharp, lifted, sculpted face like actor Shermeen Ali? Watch the video below to learn her tips for lymphatic drainage facial massage.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent outing on Nida Yasir’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, popular actor Shermeen Ali demonstrated her facial massage technique which helps against water retention and keeps her face chiselled and sculpted like supermodels.

“I’m used to having excess salt in my diet. Hence, my body tends to retain water and suddenly my face would start looking fuller than usual, concealing the cheekbones,” the celebrity shared during the outing.

“For that, I do a very simple lymphatic drainage massage routine [with the help of the knuckles],” Ali added before she demonstrated the moves.

She continued, “I do this with a bit of petroleum jelly so that the knuckles glide easily and avoid any sort of rashes on the face. If it doesn’t suit you, you can even use your moisturizer or regular night cream for it.”

Follow these moves for 2-3 minutes every night to see visible results.

Benefits of Lymphatic Drainage Massage

Reduce swelling

Promotes stress relief

Promotes detoxification

Improves tissue regeneration

Helps with skin glow

Provides relaxation

Supports immune system

Enhances overall well-being

WATCH: Sadia Imam reveals SECRET recipe for clear, radiant skin