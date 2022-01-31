Watch: Shraddha Kapoor enjoys auto ride for ‘Perfect Sunday’

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor amazed her fans with the latest video on Instagram, enjoying an auto ride in the viral clip.

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor shared a video on the photo and video sharing application Instagram on Sunday evening, which featured the beautiful actor having some pleasure time on the weekend, as she enjoyed a windy auto-rickshaw ride around the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

The 34-year-old actor sported a black graphic tee and pink sling for a casual day out. She paired the look with her specs and a black mask, while her hair was left loose. “What’s your perfect Sunday like???”, read the caption on the 13-second clip, which had Lata Mangeshkar’s superhit number ‘Thandi Hawayein’ playing in the background as she documented the outing.

Sharing her preferences for the flawless weekend day, the ‘Chhichhore’ star wrote, “Mine’s auto rides, wind in my hair, old songs🎵🥰💜”. The Instagram reel garnered millions of hearts from the users of the social app in less than a day, while, many took to the comments section to leave sweet compliments for the actor.

Shraddha is one of the most loved actors of the Indian film industry, who is known for her girl-next-door looks and terrific moves. The ‘Stree’ actor enjoys a huge following of over 68 million and counting on her official Instagram account where she often displays little glimpses of her personal life, as well as brand endorsements.

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in ‘Baaghi 3’ opposite Tiger Shroff, which came out in 2020, and is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled next opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

