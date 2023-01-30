WATCH: Speeding car crashes into barber shop

In a bizarre road accident, a speedy car crashed into a barber shop, the incident was caught on CCTV camera.

Usually, people feel safe when they are at home, in movie theatres, malls or saloons, but a recent video showed that accidents can take anywhere anyplace.

The incident captured by the CCTV camera placed inside the salon shows five men, two are getting a haircut and a shave while one man is sitting on a bench.

The last haircut 💀 pic.twitter.com/tVCBuGFcSN — Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) January 29, 2023

All the men start looking toward the entrance as if they heard something and are startled. The two customers get up quickly while the man on the bench tries to cross over to the other side. But before they could get out of trouble’s way, a big heavy white car smashes its way inside the salon at a very high speed.

The man on the bench was hit badly and others were hit too and left shell-shocked in the crash.

