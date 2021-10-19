WATCH: Steve Smith’s video of awe-inspiring catch impresses netizens

The netizens have widely appreciated the video of Australian cricketer Steve Smith’s awe-inspiring catch of New Zealand batsman Mitchell Santner during the warm-up game of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Steve Smith’s video shared by the ICC impressed the cricket lovers on social media in which he brilliantly coordinated with another fielder Ashton Agar while taking a catch near the boundary.

Mitchell Santner cracked down on Kane Richardson on the last ball of the 18th over, shooting the ball high in the air. However, he managed only enough power to send the ball to the boundary, well almost.

As the ball takes its flight high up in the sky, the TV commentator says, “Oh… Now, how well has he timed this? Has he got enough on it?”

The video then shows Smith managing to catch the ball and trying to balance himself as he appears to go past the boundary rope.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

He throws the ball back to his teammate, Ashton Agar, standing well inside the field. “Oh… That’s outstanding. If he has stayed inside the rope then that is brilliant,” the commentator added.

Later, umpires decided Smith’s effort was bona fide and Santner was dismissed.

Australia won the match following the fielding efforts of Steve Smith and Ashton Agar. Australia will take on India in their second warm-up game on October 20.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!