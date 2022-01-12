Watch: Stranded Indus dolphin rescued from Dadu Canal

LARKANA: A stranded blind Indus dolphin, locally known as Bhulan, was rescued from Dadu Canal, the Sindh Wildlife Department said.

The mammal was released upstream of the Sukkur Barrage near Sadhu Bela Mandir.

“One more Indus Dolphin successfully rescued from Dadu Canal Larkana, Sindhtagged with satellite transmitter and very successfully released near Sadhu Bela Mandir, upstream Sukkur Barrage,” the department tweeted.

Indus dolphins often get stranded in canals due to the one-way flow of water restricting their entry back into the main River Indus. If not rescued, the mortality of the animal becomes inevitable.

The River Indus dolphin has been marked as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

These mammals have to adapt to life in the muddy river water, and are believed since then to be functionally blind. Without eyes, the rare specie of blind dolphins rely on echolocation to communicate, navigate, and hunt prey including catfish, prawns, and carp.

