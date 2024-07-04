WATCH: Stray dogs maul child playing outside home

In another alarming case of stray dog attacks troubling Telangana, an Indian State, a child was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while playing outside his home in Srinagar Colony, Sangareddy district.

The terrifying incident was caught on CCTV, and the footage has gone viral on social media.

It shows a young boy playing near a car when he is surrounded by stray dogs. Despite his attempts to fend them off, the boy is overpowered as more dogs join the attack, dragging him to the ground and inflicting severe injuries.

Trigger Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing

CCTV footage captured a distressing incident in Srinagar Colony, where a group of stray dogs attacked a young boy playing outside his home. The footage shows six dogs suddenly setting upon the boy

Fortunately, local residents were alerted by the child’s cries and managed to chase the dogs away by throwing stones. The boy sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This incident is the second of its kind in Telangana in less than a week. Last week, a 6-year-old boy was fatally attacked by stray dogs in the Patancheru area of Sangareddy district. On Friday (June 26), the boy, the son of a construction worker from Bihar, was attacked behind their camp while answering nature’s call. He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

These increasing stray dog attacks have sparked outrage among Telangana residents, who are demanding stringent measures to address the problem.