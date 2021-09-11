WATCH: 73-year-old pulls off stunning skateboarding moves

A 73-year-old skateboarder won the hearts of netizens after a video of him performing excellent skateboarding moves became a viral hit on Instagram.

The Instagram video was shared by Max Timukhin.

The old-age citizen has been identified as Igor. Timukhin added Igor’ has been doing skateboarding since 1981.

It seems as if he has not forgotten his art and is still executing perfect moves even after all these years.

Timukhin also shared a picture of himself with the 73-year-old. He, an adventure seeker himself, shares images and pictures of him taking part in extreme sports.

Netizens raved on his Igor’s sublime skills and shared their opinion as comments.

One user said that Igor is the best and people should be like him, while another said that he was smooth as butter.

Volkswear stated that Instagram should contain more such content. One was even inspired by him.

YouTube often has videos of elderly people who perform excellent stuff with their skateboards. Throughout history, we have seen individuals and sports stars who have achieved incredible accomplishments.

Swimmer Dana Torres – called the comeback queen – competed in the 2008 Summer Olympics at the age of 41 and went on to win three silver medal in the games

Martina Navratilova, considered by many to be the best female tennis player of all time, won a grand slam at the age of 50. She has been victorious in 67 majors in her legendary career.