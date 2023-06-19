WATCH: Tamil Nadu man chased, hacked to death

A 29-year-old, murder suspect, was brutally hacked to death on Sunday evening by five men in India’s Tamil Nadu State.

The victim identified as Arivazhagan alias Vinith was a resident of Madurai area of Karaikudi district, who was ordered to sign in at the police station for being involved in a murder case.

The incident’s CCTV video was emerged in which the men, arriving in an SUV, can be seen chasing the victim and attacked him when he loses balance and drop down. The assailants mercilessly beat Vinith with sticks and rods until he collapsed.

The video also shows a man in a blue-coloured shirt coming to the rescue of the victim but in vain. The five men then fled in the car and Vinith was lying on the road. He was rushed to the hospital but died on the way.

Police have detained Vinith’s friends for questioning and are actively searching for the perpetrators. Vinith had been on conditional bail and was residing with his two friends in a local lodge.