Watch: Teaser trailer of Wonder Woman game goes viral

The teaser trailer of the upcoming Wonder Woman game was unveiled at The Game Awards 2021 and it is going viral across the internet.

According to a foreign news agency, the storyline nor the official release date has not been announced. However, it mentioned that the much-anticipated game will be released sometime in 2023.

“She will fight to unite the warriors of two worlds,” the tweet by Wonder Woman‘s official Twitter handle read. “You are Wonder Woman.”

Monolith Productions, which is owned by Warner Bros., is coming up with the project.
The studio has come up with hit game franchises such as First Encounter Assault Recon (F.E.A.R) along with The Lord of The Rings games namely Middle Earth: Shadow of War and Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor.

Here’s how social media users reacted to it.

The superhero has appeared in five DC Comics movies.

The character, played by actor Gal Gadot, was seen in Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and Justice League: The Snyder Cut.

