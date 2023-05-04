WATCH: Teenager dies after falling from joyride in Karachi park

A horrifying video of a teenager losing his life after falling from a swing ride at Karachi’s Clifton Park is going viral.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Teengar loses life after falling from joyride in #Karachi amusement park pic.twitter.com/ZvNFM4r42e — Anees Hanif (@anees_avis) May 4, 2023

The viral video showed 17-year-old Wali Ullah’s hands in the air before he fell from the ride. Police stated he got admitted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police added the deceased came to Karachi from Quetta and was picnicking at the amusement park.

The management closed the swing ride that met the accident. Police are investigating the tragic death of the 17-year-old.

It is not the first time people have died during swing rides in Karachi.

In July 2018, a girl had died and 18 other people got injured as an amusement park swing ride collapsed near Old Sabzi Mandi in Karachi. Two women were critically injured in the amusement ride collapse incident.

