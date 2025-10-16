WATCH: Teenager risks his life to meet Babar Azam

A teenage fan breached security at the Gaddafi Stadium during the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa, as he risked his life by climbing through the Majid Khan Enclosure to meet star batter Babar Azam.

A video is going viral on social media where he can be seen making his way past the stands and approaching the players’ balcony just outside the dressing room.

He was spotted by members of Pakistan’s coaching staff, who immediately alerted security officials.

Despite his repeated pleas to meet Babar Azam, the young fan was escorted away by security personnel.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet issued any official statement regarding the matter.

Notably, the incident occurred on October 15, which marks Babar’s 31st birthday.

It is worth mentioning here that Babar is one of Pakistan’s most prolific runs scorers across all three formats.

In 134 ODIs, he has amassed 6,291 runs at an impressive average of 54.23, including 19 centuries and 37 fifties. Meanwhile, in 128 T20Is, he has scored 4,223 runs at an average of 39.83, with three hundreds and 36 half-centuries.

His Test record is equally remarkable, having scored 4,300 runs in 60 matches at 42.57, featuring nine centuries and 29 fifties.