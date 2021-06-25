WATCH: Terrifying video shows leopard chasing a man in corridor

A terrifying video has gone viral again on social media that showed a leopard chasing a man running to save his life from the predator’s attack while running in a corridor.

The video had first came to light in 2015 and was shared again by an Indian Forest Service officer, Susanta Nanda, who captioned it, “That was close,”

It showed the man rushing into a corridor at tremendous speed besides constantly looking over his shoulder with a panic-stricken face. Once he falls onto the floor and later breaks into a sprint after immediately picking himself.

In the next frame, a leopard came in the video clips behind the man. The predator was seen scaling the wall while attempting to make a sharp left turn in pursuit of the man.

However, it was an incomplete video as it cuts off when the man and leopard appear in the same frame.

That was close pic.twitter.com/sSQHpcEXlP — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 24, 2021

There was neither any geotag nor any information given on the video whether the man escapes the predator’s attack or not and especially the one who was recording the incident.

The video has garnered over 24.5K views so far.