WATCH: Terrifying videos show tornado rip through US city

Terrifying videos of a powerful tornado toppling roofs, shredding the walls of several homes and uprooting trees in US’ city Selma in Alabama going viral on social media platforms.

At least six people have been killed in the swirling storm system billowing in Selma, a city of about 18,000 residents, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of the Alabama capital city of Montgomery.

In Selma, a city etched in the history of the civil rights movement, brick buildings collapsed, cars were on their side and traffic poles were strewn about in the downtown area.

Here are some videos of the destruction caused by tornado.

This is the same storm cell that moved through Selma, AL producing damage to the town. It remains tornado warned as it tracks north of Montgomery, paralleling I-85. pic.twitter.com/XpLLmKJV6s — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 12, 2023

NEW video from Selma, which has been devastated by a tornado this afternoon pic.twitter.com/EnoQBucXg1 — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) January 12, 2023

Six people died due to the tornado in central Alabama, authorities said. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press he could confirm six fatalities were scattered across multiple homes in the Old Kingston community. Baggett said mobile homes and conventional homes were both damaged.

