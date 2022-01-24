WATCH: The Batman movie funeral scene released

The release of the DC Universe comic book movie The Batman is around the corner and one of the film’s scenes got released on social media.

The video sees Batman’s alter-ego Bruce Wayne, played by versatile actor Robert Pattinson, at a funeral. He exchanges look with a child. Suddenly, loud noises are heard by those attending.

A clip of the funeral scene of #TheBatman has released. pic.twitter.com/TFy8prma2L — The Batman Film News 🦇 (@TheBatmanFilm_) January 22, 2022

He looks up to see The Riddler watching over them before a car crashes into the venue. He jumps to save the child who is nearly hit by the vehicle. The Riddler leaves the scene.

A man, with his mouth-taped, comes out of the car with a cellphone ringing. “To The Batman,” is written on his chest.

Here’s how social media users reacted to the moment.

Damn that 2 minute scene is already intense — Demetrious Demarcus Bartolomew James The 4th (@amro_lol25) January 23, 2022

This is about to be serious — I Am G Jones (@G_Jones206) January 22, 2022

The Batman tells the story about the superhero exposing the corruption in Gotham City which is connected to his own family while facing a serial killer known as The Riddler.

Read More – The Batman movie trailer: Who is appearing as supervillain ‘Penguin’?

The superhero film, based on the DC comics’ character, sees Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman while Zoë Kravitz portrays the character Selina Kyla/Catwoman.

Paul Dano and Colin Farrell will be seen as villains Edward Nashton/The Riddler and Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin respectively.

The film, slated to be released on March 4 this year, is directed by Matt Reeves. He has co-written the film with Peter Craig and the brains behind Batman Bob Kane.

