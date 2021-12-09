Thursday, December 9, 2021
Web Desk

WATCH: The Matrix Resurrections second trailer

The second trailer of the upcoming action sci-fi thriller The Matrix Resurrections was released and it has been generating buzz among fans.

The latest trailer of the film, slated to be released on December 27, shows the protagonist Neo coming to the rescue and saving his love interest Trinity inside The Matrix.

We also get to see how the storyline and elements of the fourth instalment is resembling those in the first flick.

It shows high-profile actions that were seen in the trilogy such as the Neo stopping bullets, Trinity’s signature Ducati motorbike chase along with the motel shootout.

Here’s what the fans had to say about The Matrix Resurrections trailer.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be reprising their roles of protagonists Neo and Trinity respectively. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is seen as Sati while the role of Bugs is portrayed by Jessica Henwick.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Ricci and Neil Patrick Harris are playing the characters Morpheus, Gwyn de Vere and The Analyst respectively.

The direction of the much anticipated is helmed by Lana Wachowski. She has written the film along with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

