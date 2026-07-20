KARACHI: A thief stole a car battery from a police officer’s vehicle in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, a car battery belonging to a police officer was stolen from inside an apartment complex in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D, with CCTV footage of the incident now emerging.

The incident reportedly took place on 18 July within the jurisdiction of Aziz Bhatti Police Station. According to the footage, a motorcycle-riding thief entered the premises of Kareem Square Apartments and stole the vehicle’s battery.

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The CCTV video shows the suspect carefully observing the surroundings before parking his motorcycle.

The suspect then allegedly opened the car bonnet as soon as he found an opportunity, removed the battery and escaped from the scene.

Police are reviewing the CCTV footage and further action is expected after identification of the suspect.

Read more: VIDEO: Karachi man stealing car battery caught red-handed

Earlier citizens caught a man red-handed while stealing a battery of a car in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

As per details, a battery thief fell into the hands of the public, while he was stealing a car’s battery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-1.

The and citizens beat him up and removed his brigand, and then handed him over to the police.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, residents can be seen beating the battery thief after he was nabbed red-handed.

According to the footage, two thieves came on a motorcycle, one of the thieves started to open the bonnet of a vehicle to take out the battery, but he started running after seeing young men rushing towards him from the house.

The thief was severely beaten up by the angry mob and later was handed over to the police.